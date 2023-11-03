Menu

Canada

London-St. Thomas jobless rate down after hitting 12-month high

By Ben Harrietha 980 CFPL
Posted November 3, 2023 10:10 am
A closeup of a pillar with the City of London crest in it as part of a footbridge over the Thames River. View image in full screen
London Ontario, Canada - April 12, 2012. A footbridge at the Forks of the Thames in London Ontario with the City of London crest. The Canadian Press Images/Mark Spowart.
After hitting the highest rate seen in 12 months, the London-St. Thomas jobless rate has fallen.

According to Statistics Canada, the unemployment rate fell to 5.8 per cent, down from six per cent the month before. The rate for August was the highest level it had been in 12 months.

Around 2,400 jobs were created in October, bringing the total created in the last five months to more than 15,000. London’s unemployment rate also fell from September down to 5.8.

The region’s unemployment rate is slightly lower than the provincial jobless rate, which rose to 6.2 per cent since September.

Nationally, 18,000 jobs were added across the country, down from the 64,000 added in September. Unemployment also rose to 5.7 per cent.

This is the fourth time the unemployment rate has risen for the fourth time in the past six months.

