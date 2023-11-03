Menu

Crime

Man charged in shooting tied to ‘barricaded individual’ in Six Nations home

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 3, 2023 9:06 am
An image of the Ontario Provincial Police crest. View image in full screen
A long list of charges have been laid in the aftermath of an overnight standoff at an Ohsweken, Ont. residents involving several police forces. NSD
An Ohsweken, Ont., man is facing multiple charges after a standoff and shooting involving police earlier this week at a Six Nations of the Grand River residence.

Ontario Provincial Police and Six Nation Police identified a 40-year-old as the accused who spurred on a Special Investigation Unit (SIU) probe after the shooting at a Chiefswood Road address between Fifth and Six Line.

The SIU says the man was randomly discharging a firearm while barricaded at the residence after police arrived to investigate a disturbance call around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 31. “At the request of the Six Nations Police Service officers who were dealing with a barricaded individual, Ontario Provincial Police officers attended a residence on Chiefswood Road in the Ohsweken-Six Nations of the Grand River,” the SIU says.

OPP officers breached the front door of the residence early Wednesday leading to the individual exiting and engaging in an exchange of gunfire with police.

The accused was struck multiple times in the shootout and sent to hospital with injuries.

 

The man, expected in court on Friday, is facing 15 charges in all, including attempted murder with a firearm, careless use of a firearm and uttering threats.

OPP, Six Nations police and SIU investigations are still ongoing.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

