Erratic driver rams RCMP cruiser during attempted stop on highway near Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

An RCMP officer was not injured after a vehicle that was pulled over on a highway near Calgary rammed the RCMP vehicle the officer was driving.

Just after 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, RCMP received reports of an erratic driver heading northbound on Highway 2 near High River, Alta.

An RCMP officer tried to pull the vehicle over just south of Calgary. Police said the vehicle slowed down but then rammed the RCMP vehicle and headed northbound onto Deerfoot Trail at a high rate of speed.

The Calgary Police Service has been called in for assistance to locate the vehicle, including with air support.

More to come…