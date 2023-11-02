Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

A few Manitoba shelters to remain operating 24/7 throughout the winter

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted November 2, 2023 6:59 pm
Manitoba's minister for housing, addictions, and homelessness announced that a few shelters across the province will remain open 24/7 for the winter. The announcement was made on Nov. 2, 2023. View image in full screen
Manitoba's minister for housing, addictions, and homelessness announced that a few shelters across the province will remain open 24/7 for the winter. The announcement was made on Nov. 2, 2023. Randall Paul / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A select few shelters across Manitoba will remain open all day, every day this winter.

It’s a move the province said would provide spaces for the unhoused midst the cold temperatures. Announced on Thursday, provincial housing and addictions minister Bernadette Smith said that the primary goal is to help Manitobans transition to a more stable housing situation.

That, she said, would be supported by safely sheltering community members who need it the most.

“We are all well aware it is essential for every single Manitoban to access somewhere warm in the cold weather winter months, whether it’s during the day or overnight,” said Smith.

“As someone with lived experience, I know how important it is to keep people warm and sheltered from the frigid prairie temperatures.”

To keep these shelters up and running, the province will be using previously announced funding. A commitment of $2.6 million was made last month. It will be used to keep the following places operating as 24-7 service hubs until March 31, next year:

Story continues below advertisement
  • Siloam Mission in Winnipeg.
  • Main Street Project in Winnipeg.
  • Brandon Neighbourhood Renewal Corporation in Brandon.
  • Oscar’s Place in The Pas.
  • Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak in Thompson.

In a press release on Nov. 2, Siloam Mission’s CEO Tessa Blaikie Whitecloud said that while it’s important to provide individuals with overnight sheltering, it’s equally important to have daytime services available.

“This is where we can have meaningful housing conversations, connect people with employment and income assistance, access medical care and more,” said Whitecloud.

Trending Now

“It is during the day that we solve homelessness. A good night’s rest is only a first step.”

An additional $450,000 will go towards a new Swan River Drop-In Centre. The province said the centre will be the first “provincially funded service in the region meant to serve people experiencing homelessness.”

Click to play video: 'Funding to help shelters stay open 24/7 during winter'
Funding to help shelters stay open 24/7 during winter
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices