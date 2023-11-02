A few Manitoba shelters to remain operating 24/7 throughout the winter

Send this page to someone via email

A select few shelters across Manitoba will remain open all day, every day this winter.

It’s a move the province said would provide spaces for the unhoused midst the cold temperatures. Announced on Thursday, provincial housing and addictions minister Bernadette Smith said that the primary goal is to help Manitobans transition to a more stable housing situation.

That, she said, would be supported by safely sheltering community members who need it the most.

“We are all well aware it is essential for every single Manitoban to access somewhere warm in the cold weather winter months, whether it’s during the day or overnight,” said Smith.

“As someone with lived experience, I know how important it is to keep people warm and sheltered from the frigid prairie temperatures.”

To keep these shelters up and running, the province will be using previously announced funding. A commitment of $2.6 million was made last month. It will be used to keep the following places operating as 24-7 service hubs until March 31, next year:

Story continues below advertisement

Siloam Mission in Winnipeg.

Main Street Project in Winnipeg.

Brandon Neighbourhood Renewal Corporation in Brandon.

Oscar’s Place in The Pas.

Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak in Thompson.

In a press release on Nov. 2, Siloam Mission’s CEO Tessa Blaikie Whitecloud said that while it’s important to provide individuals with overnight sheltering, it’s equally important to have daytime services available.

“This is where we can have meaningful housing conversations, connect people with employment and income assistance, access medical care and more,” said Whitecloud.

“It is during the day that we solve homelessness. A good night’s rest is only a first step.”

An additional $450,000 will go towards a new Swan River Drop-In Centre. The province said the centre will be the first “provincially funded service in the region meant to serve people experiencing homelessness.”