SGI introduces new impaired driving awareness video campaign

SGI has introduced a new video campaign that is geared to prevent impaired driving in Saskatchewan. This initiative kicks off November’s traffic safety spotlight for motorists.

“I’m very impressed by the new campaign and I would like to congratulate all that worked on it to make it a success. It’s positive, it’s lighthearted, but it has a clear message that will resonate with the public,” said Minister Responsible for SGI Dustin Duncan.

“This campaign will serve as a friendly reminder that if you choose to celebrate with alcohol, cannabis or anything else that impairs you, it’s important to remember that you have an option, that you have options to plan a safe ride home.”

Saskatchewan RCMP Const. Greg Dowd said especially over the holidays, they always see a trend in drinking and driving, especially with Christmas parties being so popular around the holiday season.

“We always do target enforcement … we’re always looking for impaired drivers every day of the year,” he said.

“We want to bring more to the public’s attention because a lot of times impaired driving crashes happen because people didn’t plan ahead, which is why the preventative campaign is kind of nice.”

According to a release, the impaired driving campaign for November is a 30-second video which features two friends heading to a house party, but before they walk into the party, they visualize how they can get home at the end of the night.

SGI’s campaign aims to reach drivers with the message that there is always a safe option.

“It doesn’t matter where you live or what time of day it is,” SGI stated in a release. “Keep the good times rolling and make a plan for a safe ride. If you find yourself in a situation where you didn’t organize a ride beforehand, know that you have options to get home safe.”

SGI strongly encourages motorists to think ahead and plan a safe ride home which can include calling a taxi or ridesharing service, public transportation, calling a friend or a loved one and arranging for a sober designated driver.