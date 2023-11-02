‘Political preferences’ played role in N.B. COVID decisions, says top medical officer

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick’s outgoing chief medical health officer says “political preferences” played a role in the decisions that were made at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Jennifer Russell made the comments today to a legislature committee.

She says various government departments would weigh in on her scientific advice and that the ultimate decision was made by the cabinet of Premier Blaine Higgs.

But Russell didn’t give examples and was criticized by the opposition parties for being evasive, opaque and “quite hard to understand” with her responses.

Megan Mitton, Green Party advocate for health, says she’s been concerned for a “very long time” about the lack of independence of Russell’s office and has a lot of concern after what was heard today in committee.

Russell, who guided the province through the height of the pandemic, will join the University of New Brunswick this fall as the executive director leading an institute of population health.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2023.