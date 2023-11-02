Menu

Canada

Toyota recalls nearly 250K RAV4 vehicles in Canada due to fire risk

By Eric Stober Global News
Posted November 2, 2023 1:59 pm
Click to play video: 'Sobeys issues western Canada turkey recall'
Sobeys issues western Canada turkey recall
On Friday, Sobeys issued a recall on Sunrise brand Grade A fresh turkeys between five and eight kilograms in weight with a best before date of Oct. 11 – Oct 7, 2023
Toyota is recalling nearly 250,000 RAV4 vehicles in Canada due to a risk of fire.

The recall involves 2013-18 model years, which equals about 249,416 vehicles in Canada, the company said in a statement Wednesday.

The issue is that some replacement 12-volt batteries have smaller top dimensions than others.

“If a small-top battery is used for replacement and the hold-down clamp is not tightened correctly, the battery could move when the vehicle is driven with forceful turns,” Toyota said in its statement.

“The movement could cause the positive battery terminal to contact the hold-down clamp and short circuit, increasing the risk of a fire.”

Toyota also announced a recall for 1.9 million RAV4s in the U.S. with the same model years on Wednesday for the same reason.

The company said it is currently preparing a fix, and when it is available, Toyota vows to replace the battery hold-down clamp, battery tray and positive terminal cover with “improved ones at no cost to owners.”

Trending Now

Toyota says it will notify affected owners about the issue by late December.

Click to play video: 'Hyundai, Kia recall over 600K cars due to fire risk, urge owners to park outdoors'
Hyundai, Kia recall over 600K cars due to fire risk, urge owners to park outdoors
