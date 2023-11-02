Queen’s engineering receives $100M donation

Send this page to someone via email

The Queen’s University’s Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science has a new name after a historic $100-million gift by Canadian financial services entrepreneur and philanthropist Stephen J.R. Smith. Smith holds a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from Queen’s, graduating in 1972.

The faculty will be known as the Stephen J.R. Smith Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science at Queen’s University or more commonly as ‘Smith Engineering’.

The donation is the largest ever made to an engineering faculty in Canada, and the largest donation ever made to Queen’s.

Queen’s says it will transform its work in STEM through engineering education and position its engineering graduates to have a lasting impact on Canada and the world.

“Queen’s is incredibly grateful for this remarkable gift from such a distinguished alumnus and outstanding Canadian as Stephen Smith,” Queen’s Principal Patrick Deane said. “Stephen’s transformational gift will benefit faculty and students for generations to come.”

“The significance of this investment, and the renaming of the faculty, signal the beginning of a new era — one that builds on a foundation of 130 years of excellence.”

Smith is one of the most successful financial entrepreneurs in the country and a leading philanthropist. He serves as chairman and CEO of Smith Financial Corporation, which according to Queen’s has significant equity investments in a range of financial services businesses.

“The education I received as a student at Queen’s was foundational to the success I’ve achieved in my professional and personal life,” Smith said. “I have long admired Queen’s commitment to STEM education and research, and am proud to be able to contribute as it transforms engineering education to prepare graduates to address the greatest challenges facing our people and our planet.”

Smith is no stranger to donating to his Alma Mater, in 2015 he donated $50 million to Queen’s to fund what has now become the Smith School of Business.