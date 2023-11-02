Menu

Health

‘Falling back’ with Daylight Saving Time can throw your body out of sync, prof says

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 2, 2023 11:53 am
Click to play video: 'Turning back the clock: How your circadian rhythm reacts'
Turning back the clock: How your circadian rhythm reacts
This weekend we turn back the clocks to standard time and once again deal with the shift in our circadian rhythm. Dr Diana McMillan, associate professor with the College of Nursing with the University of Manitoba joins Global News Morning to explain how the time change impacts our bodies, and how to reduce the strain.
Most Canadians are getting ready to “fall back” this weekend and set their clocks as Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday.

With a few minor regional exceptions, all Canadian provinces and territories except Saskatchewan and the Yukon recognize Daylight Saving Time, and will be setting their clocks back an hour.

According to Diana McMillan, associate professor at the University of Manitoba’s college of nursing, however, the shift can really take its toll on some people, and can throw your internal clock out of whack.

“We’re disrupting this circadian rhythm — we’re sort of shifting that a little bit,” McMillan said.

“It’s only an hour, and some people are not as affected as others, but we do see a small, significant disruption.”

McMillan told Global Winnipeg that eating healthy and exercising can help get you back on track, while it can be even harder to get your body back into a regular rhythm if you’re consuming things like caffeine, nicotine, and alcohol.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re driven in terms of our body clocks, not only by light, but also our temperature, our meal times … and this helps to sort of entrain other rhythms in our body so we actually function optimally,” she said.

Trending Now

“We really need to be more active, and that will make us feel a more healthy fatigue, and to prioritize sleep.”

Click to play video: 'Health impacts from Daylight Saving Time'
Health impacts from Daylight Saving Time
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

