Environment

State of local emergency enacted in Harrison Hot Springs

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 2, 2023 11:56 am
Click to play video: 'State of local emergency enacted in Harrison Hot Springs'
State of local emergency enacted in Harrison Hot Springs
A state of local emergency has been declared in the Village of Harrison Hot Springs as two of three pumps at the community's water treatment plant have failed.
A state of local emergency has been declared in the Village of Harrison Hot Springs, east of Vancouver, as two of three pumps at the community’s water treatment plant have failed.

A statement from Mayor Ed Wood says the availability of water for drinking and firefighting could be at risk.

He says the water treatment plant is operating normally on a single pump and a backup external pump has been rented, in case the third one fails.

The two broken pumps have been sent for repairs and Wood says one is expected to be returned within days.

In the meantime, he says the reservoir is at full capacity, so water supplies are not threatened, and plans to handle the situation are being developed with the Emergency Management Ministry, neighbouring communities and other partners.

Officials in Harrison Hot Springs have not said what might have caused the two pumps to fail.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

