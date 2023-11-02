Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man arrested during afternoon bank robbery attempt, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 2, 2023 9:05 am
The Winnipeg police headquarters in downtown Winnipeg. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg police headquarters in downtown Winnipeg. Drew Stremick / Global News
A Winnipeg man is facing a robbery charge after being arrested in an attempted bank robbery Monday afternoon, police say.

Officers responded to a hold-up alarm from a Portage Avenue bank branch in downtown Winnipeg just after 4 p.m., where they found the suspect — who had been unsuccessful in obtaining any cash in the incident — still inside.

According to police, the 37-year-old man handed a staff member a note demanding money, which led the employee to signal police with the alarm.

Police said no weapon was used by the suspect, who was later released on an undertaking.

