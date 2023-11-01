Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

1 dead after chain-reaction crash south of London, Ont.: police

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted November 1, 2023 2:53 pm
A close-up picture of an OPP uniform patch. View image in full screen
FILE. OPP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 46-year-old from London, Ont., is dead after three vehicles were involved in two crashes south of the city Wednesday morning.

Police report that two vehicles collided head-on just after 6:30 a.m. on Highway 3 east of Wellington Road in Central Elgin, just northwest of St. Thomas, and a third vehicle then collided with one of the two vehicles involved in the head-on crash.

The deceased was in one of the two vehicles involved in the initial head-on crash, police have confirmed, but it is not yet clear whether they were in the vehicle that was involved in both crashes or if they were in the vehicle only involved in the first crash.

Police say they will not be named “out of respect for the family’s privacy.”

A 32-year-old from St. Thomas was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and a 24-year-old from Straffordville was looked over by paramedics and found to have no serious injuries.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“The exact cause of the collision is still being investigated, but certainly weather, road and traffic conditions are always a consideration in any collision investigation,” Const. Brett Phair said.

“And with the snowy weather we had this morning, it is quite possible that that was at least a contributing factor to the collision.”

Highway 3 between Wellington Road and Centennial Avenue and the Highway 3 On-Ramp access at First Avenue have been closed for several hours but Phair believes the roadways should reopen by 4 p.m. Wednesday.

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices