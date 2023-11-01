1 dead after chain-reaction crash south of London, Ont.: police

A 46-year-old from London, Ont., is dead after three vehicles were involved in two crashes south of the city Wednesday morning.

Police report that two vehicles collided head-on just after 6:30 a.m. on Highway 3 east of Wellington Road in Central Elgin, just northwest of St. Thomas, and a third vehicle then collided with one of the two vehicles involved in the head-on crash.

The deceased was in one of the two vehicles involved in the initial head-on crash, police have confirmed, but it is not yet clear whether they were in the vehicle that was involved in both crashes or if they were in the vehicle only involved in the first crash.

Police say they will not be named “out of respect for the family’s privacy.”

A 32-year-old from St. Thomas was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and a 24-year-old from Straffordville was looked over by paramedics and found to have no serious injuries.

“The exact cause of the collision is still being investigated, but certainly weather, road and traffic conditions are always a consideration in any collision investigation,” Const. Brett Phair said.

“And with the snowy weather we had this morning, it is quite possible that that was at least a contributing factor to the collision.”

Highway 3 between Wellington Road and Centennial Avenue and the Highway 3 On-Ramp access at First Avenue have been closed for several hours but Phair believes the roadways should reopen by 4 p.m. Wednesday.