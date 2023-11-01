Menu

Environment

‘Wanted’ wild pig evades capture in southwestern Manitoba for months, campaign says

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 1, 2023 1:21 pm
Wild pig (Sus scrofa) boar running in the snow in winter. A Manitoba group is on the lookout for an aggressive wild pig that has been running rampant in the southwest of the province. View image in full screen
Wild pig (Sus scrofa) boar running in the snow in winter. A Manitoba group is on the lookout for an aggressive wild pig that has been running rampant in the southwest of the province. Arterra/UIG via Getty Images
If you’re in southwestern Manitoba, you may have seen “wanted” posters lately, but they don’t feature the face of your typical criminal.

A campaign called “Squeal on Pigs” is asking residents to watch for an aggressive wild pig that has been running rampant in the large area between Wawanesa, southeast of Brandon, and Alexander.

The campaign’s coordinator, Wayne Lees, told 680 CJOB’s The Start that the beast has been around since last winter.

“He was seen during the day, crossing a road, and that’s pretty unusual for wild pigs, because they’re normally fairly reclusive,” Lees said.

“On subsequent trail cameras in that 80 to 90 km corridor, we’ve seen him appear numerous times, in various spots.”

Campaign calling on Manitobans to report wild pig sightings

While this particular pig has evaded capture thus far, Lees said wild pigs, in general, are pretty common in this area of the province.

Trending Now

“We know that the Spruce Woods area south of Brandon is kind of our hot spot,” he said. “But we do see sightings from elsewhere around the province.”

A map of pig sightings can be found on the Squeal on Pigs website, where you can report any sightings of your own.

Most importantly, though, if you spot the fugitive pig or any others, keep your distance, as they’re dangerous animals, and if you approach, they could charge at you.

Manitoba’s wild pig problem

 

