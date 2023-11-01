Your Saskatchewan photo of the day: November 2023

Snow, ice and cold begin to envelope the province, and photographers are showcasing pictures taken around Saskatchewan!
Each day, Global Saskatoon and Global Regina feature a viewer-submitted photo for the Your Saskatchewan photo of the day.
It is also highlighted on Global News Morning, Global News at 5, Global News at 6 and Global News at 10.
Please email us if you have a picture to submit for Your Saskatchewan. Photos should be at least 920 pixels wide and in jpeg format.
Here is the Your Saskatchewan photo gallery for November:
11
Comments