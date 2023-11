See more sharing options

Peel Regional Police say a man died after he was hit by a vehicle in Mississauga on Wednesday.

The pedestrian-involved collision happened at 7:18 a.m. near Lakeshore Road and Orchard Road.

Paramedics said a man in his 60s was pronounced dead at the scene and was struck by a two-door Jeep.

The driver remained at the scene, police said. The exact circumstances of how the collision occurred are still being investigated.

Update:

-Road closures: E/B & W/B Lakeshore Rd E from Haig Blvd to Dixie Rd

-The pedestrian has been pronounced deceased on scene — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) November 1, 2023