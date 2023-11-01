Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CKNW

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

OPP ask residents to ‘shelter in place’ due to shots fired in Six Nations

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 1, 2023 8:24 am
OPP alerted residents of a shooting incident on Six Nations of the Grand River Nov. 1, 2023 and asked them to avoid a section of Chiefswood Road in Ohsweken due a shooting incident. View image in full screen
OPP alerted residents of a shooting incident on Six Nations of the Grand River Nov. 1, 2023 and asked them to avoid a section of Chiefswood Road in Ohsweken due a shooting incident. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A shelter-in-place order is in effect and Ontario Provincial Police are urging traffic to avoid an area of Six Nations of the Grand River in the County of Brant, Ontario.

OPP and Six Nations Police Service say they’re dealing with an “active weapons complaint,” called in late Tuesday night around 11: 30 p.m. from Chiefswood Road between Fifth and Six Line in Ohsweken.

“Investigators are currently dealing with a barricaded individual that’s been discharging a firearm at police officers,” Sgt. Ed Sanchuk said in a social media post.

“I’m glad to say right now there’s absolutely no injuries to report.”

Six Nations Police called for assistance from two OPP detachments, including an emergency task force unit, as well as an aviation unit from York Police.

OPP says a man in his 40s is involved.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers are asking drivers and residents to stay away from the section of Chiefswood Road until further notice.

More to come.

Trending Now

Sponsored content

AdChoices