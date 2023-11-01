OPP ask residents to ‘shelter in place’ due to shots fired in Six Nations

Send this page to someone via email

A shelter-in-place order is in effect and Ontario Provincial Police are urging traffic to avoid an area of Six Nations of the Grand River in the County of Brant, Ontario.

OPP and Six Nations Police Service say they’re dealing with an “active weapons complaint,” called in late Tuesday night around 11: 30 p.m. from Chiefswood Road between Fifth and Six Line in Ohsweken.

“Investigators are currently dealing with a barricaded individual that’s been discharging a firearm at police officers,” Sgt. Ed Sanchuk said in a social media post.

“I’m glad to say right now there’s absolutely no injuries to report.”

Six Nations Police called for assistance from two OPP detachments, including an emergency task force unit, as well as an aviation unit from York Police.

OPP says a man in his 40s is involved.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers are asking drivers and residents to stay away from the section of Chiefswood Road until further notice.

More to come.