Quebec changes container deposit-refund system

New changes to Quebec’s container deposit-refund system are coming into effect Wednesday.

Aluminum cans from 100 millilitres to 2 litres will be added to the list of returnable items, which previously only included 355 ml and 500 ml soft drinks and beer cans.

A flat rate deposit of 10 cents will apply. However, until Nov. 15, 500 ml cans will still be eligible for a 25-cent refund. Certain returnable glass bottles of 500 ml and over will remain returnable at 25 cents.

These changes by the Ministry of the Environment are part of a two-phase modernization process to the system. In 2025, all containers will be returnable for a refund.

In a press release, the environmental group Équiterre criticized the new measure for not being ambitious enough. They say the amount is too low to motivate citizens to return containers, and that the implementation of the new measures is too slow.