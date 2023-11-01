Police suspect road rage in drive-by shooting on Gardiner Expressway

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they are investigating a shooting on the Gardiner Expressway on Wednesday from an apparent case of road rage.

The shooting happened at around 12:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the expressway near Spadina Avenue.

Police said one vehicle on the Gardiner Expressway began shooting at another vehicle and that it appears the shooting was a case of road rage.

Bullet holes were found in a car, police said. A victim, a man in his 20s, showed up at a downtown Toronto hospital with a bullet wound to the leg, police told Global News. He is in non-life-threatening condition.

There is no suspect description but police said they are looking for a black Acura with three men inside.

The Gardiner Expressway was closed for half an hour but has since reopened.

Story continues below advertisement