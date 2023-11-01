Menu

Crime

Police suspect road rage in drive-by shooting on Gardiner Expressway

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 1, 2023 7:00 am
The headlights and taillights of vehicles are shown as commuters travel into Toronto on the Gardiner Expressway on Friday Jan. 27, 2017. View image in full screen
The headlights and taillights of vehicles are shown as commuters travel into Toronto on the Gardiner Expressway on Friday Jan. 27, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Toronto police say they are investigating a shooting on the Gardiner Expressway on Wednesday from an apparent case of road rage.

The shooting happened at around 12:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the expressway near Spadina Avenue.

Police said one vehicle on the Gardiner Expressway began shooting at another vehicle and that it appears the shooting was a case of road rage.

Bullet holes were found in a car, police said. A victim, a man in his 20s, showed up at a downtown Toronto hospital with a bullet wound to the leg, police told Global News. He is in non-life-threatening condition.

There is no suspect description but police said they are looking for a black Acura with three men inside.

The Gardiner Expressway was closed for half an hour but has since reopened.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

