Manitoba finance minister says fuel tax holiday will be set to start Jan. 1

The Manitoba government is looking at Jan. 1 for the start of a fuel-tax holiday to help motorists with inflation.

The NDP promised during the recent election campaign to suspend the province’s 14-cent-a-litre fuel tax until inflation subsides.

Finance Minister Adrien Sala says a bill will be put before the legislature to start the tax holiday on New Year’s Day, and the tax break will run for at least six months.

Sala says the tax break could be extended based on economic conditions, but exactly what would trigger the extension has not been worked out.

The gas-tax holiday is one of several measures outlined for Sala in a mandate letter from Premier Wab Kinew.

Sala is also tasked with maintaining a 50-per cent reduction in education property taxes enacted by the former Progressive Conservative government, but he is not promising to phase out the tax completely as the Tories had pledged.

