Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Freedom Convoy’ trial: Judge orders access to internal police docs for review

By Liam Fox The Canadian Press
Posted October 31, 2023 5:14 pm
Click to play video: 'Lawyers for ‘Freedom Convoy’ organizers attempt to block Ottawa residents from testifying'
Lawyers for ‘Freedom Convoy’ organizers attempt to block Ottawa residents from testifying
WATCH: Lawyers for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers attempt to block Ottawa residents from testifying – Sep 11, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The judge in the trial of two “Freedom Convoy” protest organizers has ordered access to internal police documents so that she can determine whether they should be admitted as evidence.

Justice Heather Perkins-McVey said she must review unredacted copies of police communications to determine whether they are protected by solicitor-client privilege, and also whether they are relevant to assessing the credibility of police liaison witnesses.

Defence lawyers for Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, who are on trial for their role in the massive demonstration against COVID-19 public-health measures in early 2022, have asked to see emails that show what evidence police officers were asked to hand over as part of the case.

They also want to see any instructions given to officers about updating the software on their cellphones when the protest ended, as the judge said that update deleted messages between Barber and Ottawa police Const. Nicole Bach, considered a primary contact of Barber.

Story continues below advertisement

Const. Isabelle Cyr, another police liaison during the convoy who testified earlier in the trial, also lost communication records in an update to her work phone, said Perkins-McVey.

The judge said “it is very unusual” for two testifying officers to lose information relevant to a criminal case.

The defence had received only heavily redacted documents in response to their request, with the Crown and Ottawa police saying the only information omitted was irrelevant or protected by solicitor-client privilege.

Click to play video: 'Highly-anticipated criminal trial of ‘Freedom Convoy’ organizers underway'
Highly-anticipated criminal trial of ‘Freedom Convoy’ organizers underway

Ottawa police Sgt. Jordan Blonde, who described himself as a “secondary” contact for Barber, was back on the stand on Tuesday answering prosecutors’ questions.

But defence lawyers said they will not be able to complete their cross-examination until the judge rules on the admissibility of the internal police documents.

Story continues below advertisement

Crown prosecutors did not ask any questions related to Blonde’s direct interactions with Barber.

On Tuesday, Blonde testified that some protestors were “hellbent” on getting arrested in their large vehicles or trucks. He said there was passive resistance to the police operation by members of the protesting group, as people refused to move out of the city’s downtown.

Trending Now

Last week, Blonde had described “hostile” scenes leading up to a police operation to forcibly remove demonstrators after they had gridlocked downtown Ottawa for three weeks.

In earlier testimony on Oct. 19, Bach testified that Barber expressed early on that the demonstrations were getting “out of control,” and that protesters wouldn’t stop until they were acknowledged by the prime minister and federal government.

She said that within days of the protest’s start, Barber expressed the convoy had “lost sight” of what it originally came to Ottawa to do.

Click to play video: 'Trial begins for ‘Freedom Convoy’ duo Tamara Lich and Chris Barber'
Trial begins for ‘Freedom Convoy’ duo Tamara Lich and Chris Barber

Lich and Barber face multiple charges including mischief, counselling others to commit mischief and intimidation in relation to the protests.

Story continues below advertisement

The Crown seeks to prove the two high-profile organizers had influence over the actions of protesting crowds.

The trial has been frequently delayed by challenges around the admissibility of evidence.

It is expected to resume on Wednesday with more testimony from Blonde. The cross-examination of police liaison officers is also expected to begin.

More on Canada
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices