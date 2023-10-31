Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Arrest made after fight in Brampton plaza injures 2

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted October 31, 2023 4:31 pm
A Peel Police shoulder patch is seen in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday, July 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey.
A Peel Police shoulder patch is seen in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday, July 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey.
Peel Regional Police say they have made an arrest following an assault that happened in Brampton.

On Sunday, just after midnight, officers responded to reports of people fighting in a plaza in the area of Hurontario Street and Wanless Drive.

When police arrived on scene, they said they found two victims, a 20-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man.

Police said both had to be transported to a local hospital but suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Afterwards, patrol officers said they tracked down and arrested one of the suspects allegedly involved.

A 24-year-old Brampton man has been charged with assault in connection to the incident, police report.

Peel officers said they are aware of video footage circulating social media, and as this remains an open investigation, are asking anyone with information or additional footage to come forward.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

