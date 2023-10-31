Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Eby asks federal government to extend heat pump subsidies to B.C.

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 31, 2023 4:50 pm
B.C. Premier David Eby speaks during a news conference in Vancouver on Monday, June 26, 2023. Eby is asking for the federal government to extend its subsidies on heat pumps to his province. View image in full screen
B.C. Premier David Eby speaks during a news conference in Vancouver on Monday, June 26, 2023. Eby is asking for the federal government to extend its subsidies on heat pumps to his province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

B.C.’s premier is asking the federal government to extend its subsidies on heat pumps in Atlantic Canada to B.C.

“People struggling with affordability with home heating face the same struggles in B.C. as in Nova Scotia, it’s not a distinct or different struggle,” David Eby said Tuesday.

His comments came after Ottawa announced a three-year pause on the price on carbon for home fuel oil last week.

However, that doesn’t apply in B.C. because it has its own carbon tax.

Ottawa also expanded its subsidies on heat pumps in the four Atlantic provinces where fuel oil is widely used to heat homes.

Click to play video: '‘No more carve-outs coming’ on carbon price exemption: Wilkinson'
‘No more carve-outs coming’ on carbon price exemption: Wilkinson
Trending Now

Eby said carbon should come with a price but B.C. residents also need financial relief.

Story continues below advertisement

He added he wants the federal government to work with the province on bringing those rebates to B.C.

Click to play video: '‘No more carve outs’ coming on carbon pricing: minister'
‘No more carve outs’ coming on carbon pricing: minister
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices