Eby asks federal government to extend heat pump subsidies to B.C.

B.C.’s premier is asking the federal government to extend its subsidies on heat pumps in Atlantic Canada to B.C.
“People struggling with affordability with home heating face the same struggles in B.C. as in Nova Scotia, it’s not a distinct or different struggle,” David Eby said Tuesday.
His comments came after Ottawa announced a three-year pause on the price on carbon for home fuel oil last week.
However, that doesn’t apply in B.C. because it has its own carbon tax.
Ottawa also expanded its subsidies on heat pumps in the four Atlantic provinces where fuel oil is widely used to heat homes.
Eby said carbon should come with a price but B.C. residents also need financial relief.
He added he wants the federal government to work with the province on bringing those rebates to B.C.
Comments