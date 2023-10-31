Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

250K Canadians have opened a first home savings account: Freeland

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted October 31, 2023 2:32 pm
Click to play video: 'Reality checking how First Home Savings Account will benefit potential homebuyers'
Reality checking how First Home Savings Account will benefit potential homebuyers
With more than 22 million homes needed by 2030 to address Canada's housing crisis, the federal government is promoting the First Home Savings Account (FHSA) as a tool to help people who want to buy their first home. Mackenzie Gray explains how the FHSA works, and why critics are skeptical of how helpful it will be – Aug 10, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canadian banks are seeing a rapid uptake in tax-free first home savings accounts, according to Chrystia Freeland.

Some 250,000 FHSAs have been opened across Canada, the Liberal finance minister said during a press conference Tuesday. She said that’s up from just over 150,000 accounts as of Oct. 5, some 26 days ago.

A cornerstone policy for housing affordability in the Liberals’ 2022 federal budget, Global News reported earlier this year that Canadian banks were not ready to offer the account as of the government’s stated April 1 launch date.

The FHSA launched at a few banks later that spring with more financial institutions adding the savings vehicle throughout the year. Finance Canada says the FHSA is now available at more than 20 financial institutions.

Trending Now

Canadians with an FHSA can contribute $8,000 per year to save towards their first home, to a maximum of $40,000. Account owners deduct contributions to the FHSA on their income taxes and pay no tax on investment earnings and withdrawals used towards a downpayment.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.

More on Money
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices