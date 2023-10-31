Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Crown begins cross examination of Peter Nygard at sexual assault trial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 31, 2023 1:29 pm
Crown council Neville Golwalla (left to right), Justice Robert Goldstein, Peter Nygard and lawyer Brian Greenspan attend Nygard's sexual assault trial in Toronto on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. View image in full screen
Crown council Neville Golwalla (left to right), Justice Robert Goldstein, Peter Nygard and lawyer Brian Greenspan attend Nygard's sexual assault trial in Toronto on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard is being cross-examined by the Crown Tuesday at his sexual assault trial in Toronto.

Nygard, the founder of a now-defunct international women’s clothing company, is accused of using his position in the fashion industry to lure women and girls.

The 82-year-old has pleaded not guilty to five counts of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement in alleged incidents ranging from the 1980s to the mid-2000s.

Nygard has told Crown attorney Neville Golwalla that when he was interviewed by a Toronto police detective in October 2021, he wanted to fully co-operate with the police and had nothing to hide.

Nygard said the detective, who had at that time informed him of the charges against him, treated him respectfully.

Multiple complainants in the trial have alleged they were taken to Nygard’s Toronto headquarters under pretences ranging from tours to job interviews, with encounters ending in a top-floor bedroom suite where they allege they were sexually assaulted.

Story continues below advertisement

Nygard denied those allegations as he testified in his own defence last week.

Trending Now

He told the jury that he has never done the things the five complainants in the trial have accused him of, nor would he engage in such behaviour.

Click to play video: 'Nygard makes 1st court appearance in Toronto to face sexual assault charges'
Nygard makes 1st court appearance in Toronto to face sexual assault charges
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices