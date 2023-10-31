Menu

Canada

Pasqua First Nation releases app to provide instant news to citizens

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted October 31, 2023 2:06 pm
The First Nation built its app using Communikit, an app platform designed for First Nations and Indigenous communities. View image in full screen
The leadership of Pasqua First Nation announced the release of their news app on Monday, saying it will keep citizens connected and informed about the community.

“It’s our duty as leadership to direct the Nation in a way that ensures our members have access to current information,” Chief Matthew T. Peigan said. “New technology provides us with an opportunity to stay connected to our citizens at all times.”

The First Nation built its app using Communikit, an app platform designed for First Nations and Indigenous communities.

The app will give access to news releases and information on community events, available jobs and emergencies.

Users can also use the platform to contact nation administration, fill out forms, and save posts.

“When our users fill out forms in the app, their private information isn’t stored on a third-party server; it’s sent directly via encrypted email to the appropriate staff member so we can rest easy knowing our data sovereignty is intact,” Nation Navigator Treena Lealalii said.

The app can be downloaded on the App Store and Google Play Store by searching ‘Pasqua First Nation.’

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

