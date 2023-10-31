Menu

Canada

Minnedosa RCMP search for missing man

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted October 31, 2023 12:53 pm
View image in full screen
RCMP
Minnedosa, Man., RCMP are asking for help looking for a missing man not seen since Friday evening.

Mounties say Jamie Wade, 55, was last seen around 5 p.m. at a home in the RM of Oakview.

Wade is described as five feet 10 inches tall and about 120 pounds, with short gray hair and green eyes. He wears glasses and was last seen wearing black jeans and a plaid jacket.

RCMP are concerned for Wade’s well-being. Anyone with information is asked to call the Minnedosa detachment at 204-867-2916, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at http://www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

Jamie Wade was last seen at a home in the RM of Oakview on Oct. 27.
Jamie Wade was last seen at a home in the RM of Oakview on Oct. 27. RCMP handout
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

