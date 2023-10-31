Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, Oct. 31

See more sharing options

Top Halloween songs, safety tips for trick-or-treaters, and adding pumpkin to diets.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, Oct. 31, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Top Halloween songs of all time

Songs inspired by Oct. 31 are a big part of what makes Halloween special.

From Monster Mash to Michael Jackson’s Thriller, there is no shortage of songs to get people in the Halloween spirit.

Music expert Eric Alper joins Chris Carr with his top Halloween songs and a bit of history behind the music.

Tips from the Sask. Prevention Institute for a safe Halloween

Little ghosts and goblins will be making the rounds offering their neighbours the option of a trick or treat for Halloween.

But before they head out, there are a few reminders that will help keep everyone safe.

Robyn Stewart from the Saskatchewan Prevention Institute goes over Halloween safety tips for kids, parents and drivers.

Fun and healthy ways to use pumpkin guts

Pumpkins, including their seeds and leaves, are used in a variety of recipes all around the world.

Naturopathic Dr. Jacqui Fleury says they are packed with nutrients and fibre.

Fleury looks at some fun and different ways pumpkin can be included in diets.

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Oct. 31

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, Oct. 31.

