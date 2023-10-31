Menu

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, Oct. 31

By David Giles Global News
Posted October 31, 2023 12:03 pm
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, Oct. 31'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, Oct. 31
WATCH: Ghoulish, coolish Halloween — Chantal Wagner with your Tuesday, Oct. 31, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.
Top Halloween songs, safety tips for trick-or-treaters, and adding pumpkin to diets.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, Oct. 31, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Top Halloween songs of all time

Songs inspired by Oct. 31 are a big part of what makes Halloween special.

From Monster Mash to Michael Jackson’s Thriller, there is no shortage of songs to get people in the Halloween spirit.

Music expert Eric Alper joins Chris Carr with his top Halloween songs and a bit of history behind the music.

Top Halloween songs of all-time

Tips from the Sask. Prevention Institute for a safe Halloween

Little ghosts and goblins will be making the rounds offering their neighbours the option of a trick or treat for Halloween.

But before they head out, there are a few reminders that will help keep everyone safe.

Robyn Stewart from the Saskatchewan Prevention Institute goes over Halloween safety tips for kids, parents and drivers.

Tips from the Sask. Prevention Institute for a safe Halloween

Fun and healthy ways to use pumpkin guts

Pumpkins, including their seeds and leaves, are used in a variety of recipes all around the world.

Naturopathic Dr. Jacqui Fleury says they are packed with nutrients and fibre.

Fleury looks at some fun and different ways pumpkin can be included in diets.

Fun and healthy ways to use pumpkin guts

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Oct. 31

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Oct. 31
