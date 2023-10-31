A light sprinkling of snow in some Ontario communities brings first signs of winter

Several communities in Ontario are seeing their first signs of winter weather with a light sprinkling of snowflakes in the air.

Some communities around Georgian Bay and in other parts of the province were visited by Jack Frost Monday night, delivering their first flurries of the season.

While the flakes did not stay long, weather experts say there is the potential for more on the way.

“This is the inevitable because we are going to get colder, and this is the season. So that’s something to keep in mind as we transition to a new season,” Environment Canada meteorologist Gerald Chang says.

A winter weather travel advisory was issued in the Muskoka area with five to 10 centimetres of snow expected to fall throughout the day and into the night. Chang says drivers on the 400 to Parry Sound should be cautious if heading north.

“If you go by Kitchener, Toronto or even Kingston, there is a chance of flurries tonight. Temperatures are low enough that some areas will be dipping below zero for sure.”

Chang says snow is not an uncommon sight for this time of year with average temperatures around 0 to 9 C.

Those headed out trick-or-treating Tuesday are in for a cold night, with Environment Canada reporting below-normal temperatures and a chance of flurries for some communities.

“If you’re wearing a costume, then you need to ensure that you’re going to be warm inside, and you may want to bring layers,” Chang recommends.

Chang says shovels will not be needed just yet as the snow is not likely to stick around with the ground still being warm.

He adds that some communities in the northern half of the province have already seen some snowfall.