What should Canada’s immigration strategy be? Details of new plan coming

Immigration Minister Marc Miller is set to unveil the Strategic Immigration Review report on Tuesday, which will lay down the broad principles of what Canada’s immigration policy is likely to be for the next few years.

Canada aims to welcome 451,000 new immigrants in 2024. By 2025, the number is expected to rise to 500,000 new immigrants in one year.

Despite the federal government’s position that immigration is crucial to filling Canada’s labour shortage, there appears to be dwindling support among Canadians for more immigration.

A growing number of Canadians appear to feel immigration to Canada should be limited, spurred by worry about the cost-of-living crisis, according to a new survey from the Environics Institute and echoing polling done for Global News earlier in the month by Ipsos.

The Environics survey suggests that 44 per cent of Canadians agree with the statement that “overall, there’s too much immigration to Canada” compared with 51 per cent who disagree. This view of immigration is a significant shift from the results last year, where the same question had a record high of 69 per cent of people disagreeing with the statement and only 27 per cent saying there’s too much immigration.

Miller is also expected to announce new immigration targets for Canada in the coming weeks and days. Last week, Miler announced a reform of Canada’s international student program. Miller was in Brampton, Ont. on Friday to announce changes to Canada’s international student program targeting fraud. Starting Dec. 1, post-secondary designated learning institutions will be required to confirm every applicant’s letter of acceptance directly with Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.

A new “enhanced verification process” is being put in place to prevent letter-of-acceptance fraud, a major concern after reports earlier this year of thousands of international students who say they received fraudulent letters.

The federal government is also preparing a “recognized institutions” framework, which will go into effect starting in the fall semester of 2024.

Institutions that set high standards for “services, support and outcomes” for international students will be given this designation by IRCC. Recognized institutions will receive benefits, such as priority processing of international student permits.

Miller, Housing Minister Sean Fraser and Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc had indicated over the summer that Ottawa was considering a cap on the intake of international students. On Friday, Miller told Global News that the federal government would not be capping student intake.

“We won’t be imposing a cap. I think we are looking at a little more surgical approach to a problem that has branched out into many areas of complexity, including fraud,” Miller said in the interview.

Miller has been asked if he was considering slashing overall immigration levels as well, and said those discussions remain a “work in progress.”