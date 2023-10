See more sharing options

Snow and strong winds have led to the closure of several highways across the province Monday night.

Highway 75 from the Perimeter Highway to Morris has been closed in both directions along with Highway 1 from Griswold to the Saskatchewan/Manitoba border.

Highway 59 is also closed from the Perimeter to Highway 52.

We will continue to update this page throughout the night.