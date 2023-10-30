How to help your kids dress for the weather on Halloween in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

As kids prepare to go door-to-door on Halloween in the Queen City, parents are reminded to keep the chilly temperatures in mind.

“It seems like we have more cold days on Halloween days than we have warmer days, and tomorrow is going to be a chilly day for sure,” said Fire Marshal Randy Reba with Regina Fire and Protective Services.

“We want folks to dress in layers. That’s the best rather than one bulky outfit. Dress in layers, if you can. And if you’re wearing a costume, certainly we want that to have some visibility as far as bright colours, if you can.”

1:44 Keeping your little ones safe during trick-or-treating in Saskatoon

Other precautions that Regina Fire and Protective Services recommend are for the trick-or-treaters to be extra careful walking on the streets and sidewalks as some will have ice and snow which can be a hazard for slipping.

Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada is predicting that Regina and Saskatoon will be a little bit on the cooler side for Halloween.

“Probably partly cloudy skies, temperature falling below freezing by the time that trick-or-treaters are going out,” said Terri Lang, meteorologist.

“A little bit of a wind, but not too strong, but maybe a little bit of a wind chill there. So, I think it’s going to be kind of a chilly Halloween for everybody.”

Knowing what tomorrow’s temperatures will be like, mother Rachel Meier plans to bundle up her toddler and to take her to fewer places.

“We’re just going to go around our bay just to a couple of houses … because there’s lots of snow already,” she said.

“Not all Halloweens are this cold, but this one seems to me like it’s going to be quite cold. I usually just put lots of layers, like a bodysuit, a man fleece and then a jacket on top of that and then the costume.

“So yeah, a sled is also an easy one to pull the kids around in to go to house to house.”

The Pumpkin Patrol will be out patrolling streets from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in specially marked vehicles and flashing orange pumpkin lights.

Story continues below advertisement

Motorists are also reminded to drive with extra caution and to be mindful of the little trick-or-treaters.