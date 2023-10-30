Suspected cougar attacks near Bragg Creek prompt pet warnings

Send this page to someone via email

Fish and Wildlife officials are reminding residents near Bragg Creek, Alta., that cougars see domestic cats and dogs as easy prey, and steps should be taken to protect them.

On Oct. 21, a dog was reported killed in Mountain Lion Place, near Bragg Creek, approximately 50 kilometres west of Calgary.

On Oct. 25, a second report was received by Fish and Wildlife Enforcement Services (FWES) the night before.

FWES is aware of four other dogs reported to be killed by a cougar in the area this year, but are unable to confirm that information.

A FWES officer set out traps in an attempt to capture the cougar, but the traps were later removed as the cougar did not return to the area. Officials said they will continue to monitor the situation closely.

Fish and Wildlife officials recommend homeowners that live in cougar territory keep their cats indoors and bring dogs inside at night. Any dogs that stay outside without supervision should be kept in a secure kennel that is covered on the top.

FWES said while cougar encounters are rare, precautions should be taken if you encounter a cougar:

Carry bear spray. Be prepared to use it to defend yourself if a cougar approaches within 12 metres (40 feet – equivalent to a bus length).

Keep children close. Never let them play outside unsupervised, near forested areas or at dusk or dawn.

Always walk your dog on a leash.

If you see a cougar in the distance, do not run or turn your back.

If the cougar appears to be unaware of your presence, gather children and pets in close, slowly and cautiously back away and leave the area.

If a cougar is hissing and snarling or staring intently and tracking your movements, do not run, and do not play dead.

Make yourself look big and speak loudly.

If the cougar makes contact, fight back and don’t give up. Use all means at your disposal.

If you encounter a cougar or other wildlife that may be a public safety concern, we ask that people report the incident to the 24-hour Report A Poacher line at 1-800-642-3800.

More information can be found online.