Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

BC Hydro seeking for 2.3% rate hike for 2024

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 30, 2023 7:12 pm
A worker rides a bike at a BC Hydro substation in Vancouver, on Friday, April 16, 2021. View image in full screen
A worker rides a bike at a BC Hydro substation in Vancouver, on Friday, April 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The British Columbia government says the province’s Crown power utility is applying for a 2.3-per-cent rate increase starting in April, adding about $2 a month to the average residential bill.

A statement from the Energy Ministry says it’s the sixth year in a row that BC Hydro has applied for an increase below the rate of inflation.

It says rates are currently 15.6 per cent lower than the cumulative rate of inflation over the last seven years, starting in 2017-2018, and 12.4 per cent lower than the 10-year rates plan established by the previous government in 2013.

Click to play video: 'More power outages expected this winter'
More power outages expected this winter

The ministry says the “modest” rate increase application comes after consideration of a variety of options and their long-term impacts, and the B.C. Utilities Commission is expected to decide on the plan by the end of February.

Story continues below advertisement

Chris O’Riley, president of BC Hydro, says the rates application would keep electricity costs in the province among the lowest in North America while supporting investments in clean energy to power vehicles, homes and businesses.

Energy Minister Josie Osborne says it’s more important than ever to keep electricity bills down as the cost of living rises at rates that are unsustainable for many.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Charging rates for EVs set to increase in B.C.'
Charging rates for EVs set to increase in B.C.

“Affordable, stable BC Hydro rates are good for people, businesses and climate as we work together to power our growing economy with renewable energy instead of fossil fuels,” Osborne says in a statement issued Monday.

Earlier this year, the ministry said BC Hydro provided $315 million in cost-of-living bill credits to families and small businesses in the province, including those who receive their electricity service from FortisBC or a municipal utility.

Story continues below advertisement

 

More on Politics
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices