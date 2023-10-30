Well-known Kingston, Ont. businessman, philanthropist passes away at 103

Send this page to someone via email

Arthur Britton ‘Brit’ Smith did just about everything he set his mind to, but often didn’t seek recognition for it.

Born in Kingston, Ont., in 1920, Smith went to Royal Military College, served in the Second World War and was severely wounded during the Normandy campaign, for which he was awarded a handful of medals, including the Military Cross for his service.

At the age of 96, with Remembrance Day approaching, Smith talked to Global News about his the Normandy battle.

“I shouldn’t tear up after 70-odd years, but I think about incidents like that,” said Smith in a 2016 interview.

“That’s the trouble with Remembrance Day. There’s still some deep feelings in there which are buried enough that they don’t bother you for 364 days. But on one day, the 11th of November, we can drown our sorrows.”

After the war, Smith turned to business. As a lawyer, he practiced in Kingston for 50 years.

As his obituary noted, his ‘hobby’ was building apartments, and he later founded Homestead Land Holdings in 1954, which has since grown into one of the region’s, if not the country’s, largest rental apartment companies.

He continued to serve on the board well into his 90s.

But outside of business, Smith also made his mark in the community as a philanthropist.

Over the years he has shared his good fortune by donating millions of dollars to local charities, which has benefited thousands of people in areas of health care, affordable housing and helping the homeless.

Donations included $200,000 to help build the downtown sports and entertainment centre and $2 million to support the Kingston hospital redevelopment campaign in 2007.

It wasn’t his only donation to support local health care and higher education over the years. He also gave generously to local youth, like the Boys and Girls Club.

His $1.2-million gift in 2016 to support a shelter for homeless youth remains the largest single gift that the Kingston-area as ever received in its 75-year history.

“He was incredibly generous with our United Way and some the agencies we support,” says United Way KFL&A CEO John DiPaolo.

“He was the initial funder for the transitional youth house for us in the community. He’s literally saved the lives of thousands of youth in his lifetime.”

His generosity earned him the Order of Ontario and the Order of Canada.

He also served honourary roles with the Princess of Wales Own Regiment, and served three terms as a an alderman from 1949 to 1955.

Smith made it clear he did not want a visitation or memorial service.

There will be a private family funeral.

Continuing his legacy of giving, a foundation has been established on behalf of his family and friends which will carry on his philanthropic interests.