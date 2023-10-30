Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Northwestern Ontario First Nation ‘alerted’ to 22 areas of potential historic remains

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 30, 2023 3:30 pm
A woman places one of 215 pairs of children's shoes on the steps of the Vancouver Art Gallery as a memorial to the 215 children whose remains have been found buried at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, May 28, 2021. When the Tk'emlúps te Secwe̓pemc Nation announced the discovery of 215 unmarked graves found at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C., Canadians had to face the horrific realities Indigenous children and youth had to live while being forced to attend residential schools. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
A woman places one of 215 pairs of children's shoes on the steps of the Vancouver Art Gallery as a memorial to the 215 children whose remains have been found buried at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, May 28, 2021. When the Tk'emlúps te Secwe̓pemc Nation announced the discovery of 215 unmarked graves found at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C., Canadians had to face the horrific realities Indigenous children and youth had to live while being forced to attend residential schools. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. GAC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A First Nation in northwestern Ontario says it has found 22 areas where human remains may be buried at the site of a former residential school.

The Wauzhushk Onigum Nation, near Kenora, Ont., was “alerted” to the areas at the site of the former St. Mary’s Residential School in mid-August after using a cadaver dog to conduct ground searches in and around the old school grounds.

The community announced earlier this year it had discovered 171 anomalies at the old site with most of them being potential unmarked burial grounds.

In a statement, the community says 19 of the 22 new areas the cadaver dogs found overlap with areas identified by residential school survivors as potential burial sites from when it was in operation.

The community is expecting to release a full report of its investigation early next year that is to include findings from searches using the cadaver dogs and ground-penetrating radar, as well as testimonies from survivors and archaeological assessments.

Story continues below advertisement

More than 6,000 children attended St. Mary’s during its 75 years of operation, with the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation documenting 36 of those children dying while attending the school.

The school was affiliated with the Roman Catholic Church and was operated by the Oblates and Grey Nuns.

The community has been guided by a council of elders and survivors to move forward with the search that also honours customary protocols.

Trending Now

Chief Chris Skead commended the council and other survivors for their strength as the community continues its search.

More on Canada

“I honour you for standing firm, for sharing, for guiding (and) for showing us,” he said Monday in a statement.

“It is your testimony, your strength, your guidance that will continue to move us forward.”

An estimated 150,000 First Nations, Metis and Inuit children were forced to attend residential schools over a century, and the Catholic Church ran about 60 per cent of the institutions.

Children attending the schools were punished for speaking their languages and practicing their culture. They were separated from their families and, in many cases, were subjected to psychological, physical and sexual abuse.

The Indian Residential Schools Resolution Health Support Program has a hotline to help residential school survivors and their relatives suffering trauma invoked by the recall of past abuse. The number is 1-866-925-4419.

Advertisement
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices