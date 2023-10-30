City of Winnipeg asks residents for input on garbage and recycling programs

Residents across Winnipeg are being asked to provide input about the city’s garbage and recycling programs.

With its Comprehensive Integrated Waste Management Strategy under review, the City of Winnipeg wants residents to provide insight into what is working well for them, and what requires more improvement. The strategy, approved by council in 2011, provides guidelines about how city workers collect, sort, and get rid of garbage and recycling.

In a press release on Oct. 30, the city said the strategy provides a “roadmap for new programs and services that help fight climate change.”

The city also added public input is important because it will “help inform draft updates to the (strategy).” Input can be provided through an online survey or by posting on the ideas wall, available until Nov. 30, 2023.