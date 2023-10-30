Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

City of Winnipeg asks residents for input on garbage and recycling programs

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted October 30, 2023 3:10 pm
Garbage and recycling bins in Winnipeg, as seen in this 2017 file photo. View image in full screen
Garbage and recycling bins in Winnipeg, as seen in this 2017 file photo. Christian Aumell / CJOB / File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Residents across Winnipeg are being asked to provide input about the city’s garbage and recycling programs.

With its Comprehensive Integrated Waste Management Strategy under review, the City of Winnipeg wants residents to provide insight into what is working well for them, and what requires more improvement. The strategy, approved by council in 2011, provides guidelines about how city workers collect, sort, and get rid of garbage and recycling.

In a press release on Oct. 30, the city said the strategy provides a “roadmap for new programs and services that help fight climate change.”

The city also added public input is important because it will “help inform draft updates to the (strategy).” Input can be provided through an online survey or by posting on the ideas wall, available until Nov. 30, 2023.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg’s trash troubles persist: City faces cleanup challenges'
Winnipeg’s trash troubles persist: City faces cleanup challenges
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices