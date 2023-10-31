Happy Howl-o-ween! Global News readers share their pets’ best costumes

Send this page to someone via email

It’s one of the best times of the year: We ask you to send us photos of your pets dressed up in Halloween costumes and you flood our inboxes!

While it’s always heaps of fun to check out the cute kid costumes that grace our doorways each Halloween night, there’s a special place for silly and adorable pet costumes — in fact, we find it paw-sitively delightful.

You generously shared so many photos of your adorable pets getting into the spirit of the holiday. From cowboys to astronauts to pineapples, it just goes to show that costumes designed for four legs can be just as creative as those made for humans.

There’s still time to share your photos, too. Send a picture of your furry friend in their Halloween garb to lifestyle@globalnews.ca, and we’ll do our best to add them to the post.

Grab a few treats from the candy bowl and settle in! We guarantee this will be the best scroll of your day.

Blue

– Talecha Tobin, Calgary, Alta.

Banksy, 3

View image in full screen – Morgan Young, Burnaby, B.C.

Benny

View image in full screen – Darlene Ruff.

Chipsy

Jeremy, 12

View image in full screen – Kristina Dimitri, Toronto, Ont.

Bugsy

View image in full screen – Jeanette Delorme.

Cooper

View image in full screen – Rachelle Miller.

Luna

– A. Lopes.

Daphne, 2

View image in full screen – Brianne Cooper, London, Ont.

Dutch, 13

Fancy, 8

View image in full screen – Rob Williams, Surrey, B.C.

Georgia, 2

– Cheryl Hillier.

Nebula

View image in full screen – Michelle Bertrand-Porter.

Beckett, 2

Ruby, 3

View image in full screen – Sandra Eis, Stellarton, N.S.

Phoenix, 4 and Dallas, 3

View image in full screen – LeeAnne Meldrum.

Skylar, 13

View image in full screen – Lauren Hastie, Aldergrove, B.C.

Bo

View image in full screen – Susan Lycouras.

Mr. Bojangles, 5

View image in full screen – Tanya Tompkins, Cochrane, Alta.

Cheezers

View image in full screen – Victor L.

Leonidas, 7

View image in full screen – Tim Jackson, Kitchener-Waterloo, Ont.

Oscar

View image in full screen – Beverly Smith.

Oscar

View image in full screen – Diane MacQuoid.

Ozzy

View image in full screen – Nicole Jenkinson.

Popcorn, 3, Laila, 1 and Rollo, 6

View image in full screen – Diane MacQuoid.

Roo

– Ed Kazakoff.

Russell, 3

View image in full screen – Jenny Gerster, Brantford, Ont.

Valak, 3

View image in full screen – Colby and Austin.

Wiggles, 18

View image in full screen – Shirley McArthur.

Charlie, 10

View image in full screen – Bonnie Hynes, Lake Country, B.C.

Daisy, 6 and Bella, 2

View image in full screen – Shantel and Lucas, Antigonish, N.S.

Jaxxon

View image in full screen – Brenda Strain, Langdale, B.C.

Lacy, 13, Gaby, 11 and Moka, 9

View image in full screen – Sue Mitchell, Duncan, B.C.

Martha, 3 and Charlotte, 2

View image in full screen – Brent, Kendra, Martha & Charlotte, Peterborough, Ont.

Rose, 19 weeks

View image in full screen – Trisha Dulku, Surrey, B.C.

Yogi

View image in full screen – Ellie Nahls.

Daisy, 5

Fran

View image in full screen – Trish Lackey.

Hana, 3

Nelson

View image in full screen – Elaine Olson.

Sophie and Betty

View image in full screen – Melissa Hartel.