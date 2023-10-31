Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Happy Howl-o-ween! Global News readers share their pets’ best costumes

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted October 31, 2023 10:10 am
Click to play video: '‘Weather’ Ken and the Ken-adian Bros'
‘Weather’ Ken and the Ken-adian Bros
Meteorologist Ross Hull introduces us to “Weather” Ken and has his adorable dog sidekicks the Ken-adian Bros join him in this fun Halloween spoof on the movie Barbie.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

It’s one of the best times of the year: We ask you to send us photos of your pets dressed up in Halloween costumes and you flood our inboxes!

While it’s always heaps of fun to check out the cute kid costumes that grace our doorways each Halloween night, there’s a special place for silly and adorable pet costumes — in fact, we find it paw-sitively delightful.

You generously shared so many photos of your adorable pets getting into the spirit of the holiday. From cowboys to astronauts to pineapples, it just goes to show that costumes designed for four legs can be just as creative as those made for humans.

There’s still time to share your photos, too. Send a picture of your furry friend in their Halloween garb to lifestyle@globalnews.ca, and we’ll do our best to add them to the post.

Story continues below advertisement

Grab a few treats from the candy bowl and settle in! We guarantee this will be the best scroll of your day.

Blue

– Talecha Tobin, Calgary, Alta.
– Talecha Tobin, Calgary, Alta.

Banksy, 3

– Morgan Young, Burnaby, B.C. View image in full screen
– Morgan Young, Burnaby, B.C.

Benny

– Darlene Ruff View image in full screen
– Darlene Ruff.

Chipsy

– Owner, Pukatawagan, Man. View image in full screen
– Owner, Pukatawagan, Man.

Jeremy, 12

Dog in Chucky costume View image in full screen
– Kristina Dimitri, Toronto, Ont.

Bugsy

– Jeanette Delorme View image in full screen
– Jeanette Delorme.

Cooper

– Rachelle Miller View image in full screen
– Rachelle Miller.

Luna

– A. Lopes
– A. Lopes.

Daphne, 2

– Brianne Cooper, London, Ont. View image in full screen
– Brianne Cooper, London, Ont.

Dutch, 13

– Kristine, Vancouver, B.C. View image in full screen
– Kristine, Vancouver, B.C.

Fancy, 8

– Rob Williams, Surrey, B.C. View image in full screen
– Rob Williams, Surrey, B.C.
Click to play video: 'Trick-or-Treat? Halloween displays and sweets ‘problematic’ for some animals'
Trick-or-Treat? Halloween displays and sweets ‘problematic’ for some animals

Georgia, 2

– Cheryl Hillier
– Cheryl Hillier.

Nebula

– Michelle Bertrand-Porter View image in full screen
– Michelle Bertrand-Porter.

Beckett, 2

– Owner, Toronto, Ont. View image in full screen
– Owner, Toronto, Ont.

Ruby, 3

– Sandra Eis, Stellarton, N.S. View image in full screen
– Sandra Eis, Stellarton, N.S.

Phoenix, 4 and Dallas, 3

– LeeAnne Meldrum View image in full screen
– LeeAnne Meldrum.

Skylar, 13

– Lauren Hastie, Aldergrove, B.C. View image in full screen
– Lauren Hastie, Aldergrove, B.C.

Bo

– Susan Lycouras View image in full screen
– Susan Lycouras.

Mr. Bojangles, 5

– Tanya Tompkins, Cochrane, Alta. View image in full screen
– Tanya Tompkins, Cochrane, Alta.

Cheezers

– Victor L. View image in full screen
– Victor L.

Leonidas, 7

– Tim Jackson, Kitchener-Waterloo, Ont. View image in full screen
– Tim Jackson, Kitchener-Waterloo, Ont.

Oscar

– Beverly Smith View image in full screen
– Beverly Smith.

Oscar

– Diane MacQuoid View image in full screen
– Diane MacQuoid.

Ozzy

– Nicole Jenkinson View image in full screen
– Nicole Jenkinson.

Popcorn, 3, Laila, 1 and Rollo, 6

– Diane MacQuoid View image in full screen
– Diane MacQuoid.
Trending Now

Roo

– Ed Kazakoff
– Ed Kazakoff.
Click to play video: 'The perfect Halloween costume for your pet'
The perfect Halloween costume for your pet
Story continues below advertisement

Russell, 3

– Jenny Gerster, Brantford, Ont. View image in full screen
– Jenny Gerster, Brantford, Ont.

Valak, 3

– Colby and Austin View image in full screen
– Colby and Austin.

Wiggles, 18

– Shirley McArthur View image in full screen
– Shirley McArthur.

Charlie, 10

– Bonnie Hynes, Lake Country, B.C. View image in full screen
– Bonnie Hynes, Lake Country, B.C.

Daisy, 6 and Bella, 2

– Shantel and Lucas, Antigonish, N.S. View image in full screen
– Shantel and Lucas, Antigonish, N.S.

Jaxxon

– Brenda Strain, Langdale, B.C. View image in full screen
– Brenda Strain, Langdale, B.C.

Lacy, 13, Gaby, 11 and Moka, 9

– Sue Mitchell, Duncan, B.C. View image in full screen
– Sue Mitchell, Duncan, B.C.

Martha, 3 and Charlotte, 2

– Brent, Kendra, Martha & Charlotte, Peterborough, Ont. View image in full screen
– Brent, Kendra, Martha & Charlotte, Peterborough, Ont.

Rose, 19 weeks

– Trisha Dulku, Surrey, B.C. View image in full screen
– Trisha Dulku, Surrey, B.C.

Yogi

– Ellie Nahls View image in full screen
– Ellie Nahls.

Daisy, 5

– Jeanie, Calgary, Alta. View image in full screen
– Jeanie, Calgary, Alta.

Fran

– Trish Lackey View image in full screen
– Trish Lackey.

Hana, 3

– Azusa, Toronto, Ont. View image in full screen
– Azusa, Toronto, Ont.

Nelson

– Elaine Olson View image in full screen
– Elaine Olson.

Sophie and Betty

– Melissa Hartel View image in full screen
– Melissa Hartel.
Click to play video: 'Ask an Expert: Staying safe on Halloween night'
Ask an Expert: Staying safe on Halloween night
Advertisement
More on Lifestyle
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices