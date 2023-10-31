Happy Howl-o-ween! Global News readers share their pets’ best costumes

While it’s always heaps of fun to check out the cute kid costumes that grace our doorways each Halloween night, there’s a special place for silly and adorable pet costumes — in fact, we find it paw-sitively delightful.
You generously shared so many photos of your adorable pets getting into the spirit of the holiday. From cowboys to astronauts to pineapples, it just goes to show that costumes designed for four legs can be just as creative as those made for humans.
There’s still time to share your photos, too. Send a picture of your furry friend in their Halloween garb to lifestyle@globalnews.ca, and we’ll do our best to add them to the post.
Grab a few treats from the candy bowl and settle in! We guarantee this will be the best scroll of your day.
Blue
Banksy, 3
Benny
Chipsy
Jeremy, 12
Bugsy
Cooper
Luna
Daphne, 2
Dutch, 13
Fancy, 8
