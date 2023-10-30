Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Financial and tech stocks boost S&P/TSX composite, U.S. stock markets also up

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 30, 2023 12:04 pm
Click to play video: 'Bank of Canada holds interest rate as economy weakens, inflation cools'
Bank of Canada holds interest rate as economy weakens, inflation cools
WATCH ABOVE: Bank of Canada holds interest rate as economy weakens, inflation cools
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Strength in financial and technology stocks helped lift Canada’s main stock index in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also pushed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 28.81 points at 18,766.20.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 282.79 points at 32,700.38. The S&P 500 index was up 19.25 points at 4,136.62, while the Nasdaq composite was up 64.93 points at 12,707.94.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.25 cents US compared with 72.17 cents US on Friday.

Trending Now

The December crude contract was down US$2.87 at US$82.67 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down 14 cents at US$3.34 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$7.60 at US$2,006.10 an ounce and the December copper contract was up two cents at US$3.66 a pound.

Advertisement
More on Money
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices