Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, Oct. 30

Halloween crafts, wrestler Katie Dutchak vying for the Olympic team, and spooky Saskatchewan.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, Oct. 30, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Getting into the Halloween spirit with crafts

There are ways to spruce up the home and yard with Halloween crafts.

Sheila Galvin from Michaels joins Chantal Wagner with three easy-to-make crafts for Halloween.

4:30 Getting into the Halloween spirit with crafts

Katie Dutchak vying for Olympic wrestling spot

A wrestler from Saskatoon is vying for a spot on the Canadian team heading to the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Katie Dutchak started wrestling in high school and has had several mentors on her journey, including Natasha Fox, who died in May when her bike was hit by a vehicle.

Dutchak shares her story and how she is giving back to others through the Pup program in this interview with Chantal Wagner.

4:19 Katie Dutchak vying for Olympic wrestling spot

Abandoned buildings and ghost towns form spooky Saskatchewan

There are many abandoned landmarks and buildings that dot Saskatchewan’s landscape.

Chris Attrell has photographed many sights and ghost towns in the province for almost 20 years.

Arttrell looks at some of Saskatchewan’s spookiest places in this interview with Chantal Wagner.

4:05 Abandoned buildings and ghost towns form spooky Saskatchewan

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Oct. 30

Cool and windy — Chantal Wagner has your Monday, Oct. 30, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

