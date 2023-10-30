Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Blogs

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, Oct. 30

By David Giles Global News
Posted October 30, 2023 11:38 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, Oct. 30'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, Oct. 30
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Monday, Oct. 30.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Halloween crafts, wrestler Katie Dutchak vying for the Olympic team, and spooky Saskatchewan.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, Oct. 30, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Getting into the Halloween spirit with crafts

There are ways to spruce up the home and yard with Halloween crafts.

Sheila Galvin from Michaels joins Chantal Wagner with three easy-to-make crafts for Halloween.

Click to play video: 'Getting into the Halloween spirit with crafts'
Getting into the Halloween spirit with crafts

Katie Dutchak vying for Olympic wrestling spot

A wrestler from Saskatoon is vying for a spot on the Canadian team heading to the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Story continues below advertisement

Katie Dutchak started wrestling in high school and has had several mentors on her journey, including Natasha Fox, who died in May when her bike was hit by a vehicle.

Dutchak shares her story and how she is giving back to others through the Pup program in this interview with Chantal Wagner.

Click to play video: 'Katie Dutchak vying for Olympic wrestling spot'
Katie Dutchak vying for Olympic wrestling spot

Abandoned buildings and ghost towns form spooky Saskatchewan

There are many abandoned landmarks and buildings that dot Saskatchewan’s landscape.

Trending Now

Chris Attrell has photographed many sights and ghost towns in the province for almost 20 years.

Arttrell looks at some of Saskatchewan’s spookiest places in this interview with Chantal Wagner.

Click to play video: 'Abandoned buildings and ghost towns form spooky Saskatchewan'
Abandoned buildings and ghost towns form spooky Saskatchewan

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Oct. 30

Cool and windy — Chantal Wagner has your Monday, Oct. 30, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Oct. 30'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Oct. 30
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices