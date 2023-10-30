Menu

Crime

Guelph police seek man seen filming female shoppers on his phone

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted October 30, 2023 12:12 pm
Entrance to Stone Road Mall in Guelph. View image in full screen
Entrance to Stone Road Mall in Guelph. Matt Carty / Global News
A day of shopping turned out to be an uncomfortable experiece for two women in Guelph.

Investigators with Guelph Police Service say the pair were at Stone Road Mall Friday when they noticed a man following them. He was seen holding a phone chest-high and would sometimes pass by them while having the phone pointed at them.

The women reported the incident to mall security, who then notfied police.

Investigators say there was a similar incident at the mall back on Oct. 10 involving a man with the same description.

He is in his 20s, six-foot-three, and was last seen wearing a grey sweater, black pants, white shoes, a beanie-style hat, and blue medical mask.

Anyone with information about this is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7148 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

