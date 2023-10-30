Ontario to follow up with Hamilton steelmaker that created rust-coloured plume over facility

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s Ministry of Environment, Parks and Conservation (MECP) says a Hamilton steelmaker did reach out to them following a malfunction that released a thick rust-coloured plume into the air Saturday afternoon.

Spokesperson Gary Wheeler from the ministry says it was alerted by ArcelorMittal Dofasco of the glitch in an oxygen steel-making furnace around 3:30 p.m. which was visible to many residents.

He says “an internal investigation” into the cause by ArcelorMittal Dofasco is underway but could not say whether the MECP would be investigating further.

“The ministry is following up with the company to gather further details on the cause of the incident,” Wheeler revealed.

This is why the out-of-date Site Specific Standards (2005) the Ministry of Environment, Conservation & Parks uses to enable industry to spew carcinogens into the air needs an overhaul. The health and environmental impacts are too costly to the public! #EcoJustice #HealthEquity https://t.co/lgN2fMkHwu — Nrinder Nann (@NrinderWard3) October 29, 2023

The steel manufacturer claims the “visible emissions” lasted some 14 minutes.

It suggests the plume likely was comprised primarily of iron oxide.

Wheeler says the potential impacts from iron oxide emissions are “soiling and fallout on vehicles and property.”

“The ministry recommends that anyone concerned about impacts to health from the plume follow up with their physician or Hamilton Public Health Services,” Wheeler added.

Global News has reached out to Hamilton Public Health but has not yet received a response as of Monday afternoon.

Several studies on the health effects of iron oxide dust posted to the Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) website have given no evidence that an “acute exposure to a high concentration” over a short duration would cause any irreversible health effects.

However, Ian Borsuk from Environment Hamilton says the size and length of time the incident occurred is “absolutely concerning” and is encouraging residents to document as well as share images and videos with the MECP.

“Any residents who were potentially exposed to this event should monitor their health,” Borsuk suggested.

“We’re looking forward to the MECP moving quickly with their investigation to ensure the health and safety of Hamiltonians – and to ensure that events like this do not happen again.”