Canada

Young Canadians more likely to have missed a bill payment this year: survey

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 30, 2023 8:11 am
Canadians are facing a ‘financial storm,’ and experts say it’s time to plan ahead
Equifax Canada says young Canadians are more anxious about their personal debt and more likely to have missed a bill payment this year.

In a survey conducted in September, the agency says 36 per cent of younger adults reported having missed a bill payment this year, compared with 23 per cent overall.

Consumer Matters: Tips for dealing with debt

Meanwhile, 52 per cent of those surveyed between the ages of 18 and 34 are anxious about their personal debt, compared with 39 per cent overall.

Equifax Canada says housing is a top concern for Canadians, with three in 10 respondents saying they’ve had to seek additional income in order to cover higher mortgage or rent payments.

Almost 20 per cent said they’re in a precarious financial situation and may need to move due to affordability issues.

The survey found younger Canadians are more likely to look into second or third jobs or ‘side hustles’ in order to meet their financial obligations.

More on Canada
© 2023 The Canadian Press

