Economy

Air Canada profit jumps in Q3 as travel demand picks up from pandemic

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 30, 2023 7:43 am
Air Canada pilots protest international route cuts nationwide
Air Canada pilots protest international route cuts nationwide
Air Canada pilots protest international route cuts nationwide
Air Canada reported a profit of $1.25 billion in its latest quarter compared with a loss of $508 million in the same quarter last year.

The airline says the profit amounted to $3.08 per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with a loss of $1.42 per diluted share a year earlier.

Operating revenue totalled $6.34 billion in the company’s third quarter, up from $5.32 billion in the same quarter last year, boosted by higher passenger revenues.

Air Canada pilots stage silent picket at Toronto's Pearson airport
Air Canada pilots stage silent picket at Toronto’s Pearson airport
On an adjusted basis, Air Canada says it earned $3.41 per diluted share in its latest quarter compared with an adjusted profit of $1.07 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $2.15 per share for the quarter, according to estimates compiled by financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

In its outlook, Air Canada says its adjusted cost per available seat mile for 2023 is expected to be about 1.5 per cent to 2.25 per cent above 2022 levels compared with earlier expectations for its adjusted CASM to rise 0.5 per cent to 1.5 per cent.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

