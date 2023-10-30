Menu

Canada

St. Lawrence Seaway strike: Ships to start moving after tentative deal reached

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 30, 2023 7:25 am
Click to play video: 'How the St. Lawrence Seaway strike could affect Canada’s economy'
How the St. Lawrence Seaway strike could affect Canada’s economy
WATCH: How the St. Lawrence Seaway strike could affect Canada's economy
The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp. says ships are expected to start moving Monday morning after it reached a tentative deal with Unifor to end a strike by workers that brought the system to a halt.

The company says workers will be back on the job as of 7 a.m.

The tentative agreement, which must still be ratified, ends a strike that began on Oct. 22.

Click to play video: 'St. Lawrence Seaway shut down as workers go on strike'
St. Lawrence Seaway shut down as workers go on strike
The job action by 360 workers represented by Unifor brought a stop to ships though the key trade corridor.

Story continues below advertisement

Details of the settlement were not immediately available, but the union had been fighting for higher wages to keep up with the rising cost of living.

The premiers of Ontario and Quebec had called on Ottawa to intervene if federally mediated talks failed to bring about a quick end to the walkout.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

