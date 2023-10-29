Ready for a booster? Ontario rolling out new flu and COVID-19 vaccines

Send this page to someone via email

Anyone aged six months or older will be eligible for a new COVID-19 booster beginning Monday as provincial health officials set out to subdue the threat of a cocktail of respiratory illnesses when winter sets in.

Local pharmacies, public health units and primary health providers around Ontario will all offer new COVID-19 boosters along with annual flu shots. Health officials are encouraging people to get both in an effort to reduce the number of people visiting hospitals over the colder months.

“With the expected co-circulation of influenza, COVID-19 and RSV over the fall and winter, I encourage Ontarians to get their COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot as soon as they can,” said Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer of Health.

“Especially those who are elderly, immunocompromised, or have medical conditions that make you particularly susceptible to harm from respiratory illnesses.”

Story continues below advertisement

Last winter saw high rates of respiratory illness, particularly among children as a so-called triple threat of influenza, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) hit the province.

Some children’s hospitals were forced to send patients to intensive care in record numbers and transfer them across the province to cope with the strain of flu season in a post-COVID world.

Flu cases peaked in early December, with around 568 patients in hospital. RSV peaked at the same time, with about 350 people in hospital.

New COVID-19 booster vaccines were approved by Health Canada earlier in the fall and have been designed to specifically target the latest XBB variant. It has been recommended for anyone over six months old who either last had COVID-19 or a shot more than half a year ago.

The province has also introduced a free RSV vaccine program for those 60 or older living in long-term care.

“Getting your COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot is the best way to keep yourself, your loved ones and your community healthy,” Health Minister Sylvia Jones said in a statement.

“Our government is ensuring you have access to the tools you need this fall respiratory season by making COVID-19 vaccines and flu shots available in convenient locations close to home, at no cost to Ontarians.”

Story continues below advertisement

Vaccines can be booked online or over the phone with either local public health units or pharmacies.

— with a file from The Canadian Press