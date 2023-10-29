Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Halifax RCMP looking for driver in hit-and-run who abandoned vehicle, ran into woods

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted October 29, 2023 10:08 am
Click to play video: 'Global News at 6 Halifax: Oct. 27'
Global News at 6 Halifax: Oct. 27
Global News at 6 Halifax from Oct. 27, 2023.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Nova Scotia are looking for the driver of a vehicle who drove the wrong way on Highway 102 and caused a head-on crash that left a woman with serious injuries.

Halifax District RCMP said they were first called just after 9 a.m. Saturday with a report of a blue Toyota Echo that was “travelling at an excessive speed” and had gone through a red light on Windmill Road in Dartmouth.

The car’s licence plate was GYT 158, police said.

About 10 minutes later, it was reported the vehicle was travelling outbound in the inbound lanes on Highway 118.

At 9:25 a.m., a head-on crash was reported on Highway 102 near Miller Lake.

“The blue Toyota Echo was observed driving outbound in the inbound lanes when it collided with a Jeep Wrangler,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

“The driver of the Toyota Echo then fled into the woods. Officers believe the driver may have been impaired.”

Trending Now

The driver of the Jeep and one passenger, both from Truro, had minor injuries. A 60-year-old woman from Bible Hill, who was also in the vehicle, suffered serious injuries.

“Officers with the assistance of RCMP Police Dog Services (PDS) searched for the driver but were unable to locate them,” RCMP said.

RCMP are asking anyone who knows the identity of the driver, or who has video or photos of the car prior to the crash, to call 902-490-5020.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices