Halifax RCMP looking for driver in hit-and-run who abandoned vehicle, ran into woods

Police in Nova Scotia are looking for the driver of a vehicle who drove the wrong way on Highway 102 and caused a head-on crash that left a woman with serious injuries.

Halifax District RCMP said they were first called just after 9 a.m. Saturday with a report of a blue Toyota Echo that was “travelling at an excessive speed” and had gone through a red light on Windmill Road in Dartmouth.

The car’s licence plate was GYT 158, police said.

About 10 minutes later, it was reported the vehicle was travelling outbound in the inbound lanes on Highway 118.

At 9:25 a.m., a head-on crash was reported on Highway 102 near Miller Lake.

“The blue Toyota Echo was observed driving outbound in the inbound lanes when it collided with a Jeep Wrangler,” police said.

“The driver of the Toyota Echo then fled into the woods. Officers believe the driver may have been impaired.”

The driver of the Jeep and one passenger, both from Truro, had minor injuries. A 60-year-old woman from Bible Hill, who was also in the vehicle, suffered serious injuries.

“Officers with the assistance of RCMP Police Dog Services (PDS) searched for the driver but were unable to locate them,” RCMP said.

RCMP are asking anyone who knows the identity of the driver, or who has video or photos of the car prior to the crash, to call 902-490-5020.