BC Search and Rescue creates ‘Adventure Hub’ to assist outdoor enthusiasts

The British Columbia Search and Rescue Association has created an online platform designed to educate and assist outdoor recreation enthusiasts.

It announced the launch of its new “Adventure Hub” on Thursday.

The online platform has more than 450 vetted outdoor activities listed in 24 different categories which include boating, camping, hiking and snowmobiling.

It covers eight regions in B.C. — Central B.C., Fraser Valley, Southern B.C., Northern B.C., Okanagan Valley, Greater Vancouver, Whistler/Squamish and Vancouver Island.

“It is for outdoor enthusiasts to explore new possibilities. We are very excited about it,” said Sandra Riches, executive director of the BC Search and Rescue Association’s BC AdventureSmart.

“(People) can explore all the opportunities and possibilities they can have for their next adventure. It makes it easy.”

Riches said people have been asking for a resource like this for years.

“We have now provided it in one spot to make it really easy,” she said.

“It’s a one-stop-shop. We will continually update it (as well).”

The platform also provides free training on safety in the outdoors.

It is free to use and to help grow the database, B.C. outdoor recreation organizations can request to be added.