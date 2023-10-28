Menu

Traffic

Highway 97 near Summerland to undergo 2-hour shutdown on Monday

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 28, 2023 7:02 pm
File photo of the retaining wall along the rockslide site near Summerland, B.C. View image in full screen
File photo of the retaining wall along the rockslide site near Summerland, B.C. Ministry of Transportation
A section of Highway 97 near Summerland will close for two hours on Monday.

The Ministry of Transportation made the announcement on Saturday afternoon, saying the closure is needed as stabilization of the rockslide site continues.

Crews will blast and remove rock on Monday. The highway will be closed in both directions from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Highway 97 partially reopens near Summerland

The ministry said that blasting also took place on Tuesday, Oct. 24, with about 250 metres of slide material being removed.

On Monday, they’re hoping to remove around 950 cubic metres.

“After the slide mass is removed, stabilization operations, which will include the installation of bolts and rock anchors, will be carried out throughout the winter,” the ministry said.

“Additional blasting will be carried out in November.”

The four-lane section was closed on Aug. 28 when a significant slide covered part of the highway. It was eventually reopened to single-lane, alternating traffic on Sept. 11, then to two lanes on Sept. 21.

More blasting along Highway 97 near Summerland

“Highway 97 will continue to support two lanes of traffic throughout the winter,” said the ministry, adding that detour routes on two nearby forest service roads (Trout Main and 201) will also remain open and be maintained.

However, the ministry noted that if motorists plan on using the detour routes, they should be prepared with good winter tires, food, water and fuel.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

