Fire

Montreal police investigate major fire in unoccupied Old Port building

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 28, 2023 5:04 pm
Police investigate major fire in unoccupied Old Montreal building
WATCH: Police investigate major fire in unoccupied Old Montreal building
Police say they’re investigating an overnight fire in an unoccupied building in Old Montreal.

More than 150 firefighters fought the blaze which began around 8 p.m. on Friday.

Montreal Police spokeswoman Const. Jeanne Drouin says the fire was brought under control Saturday morning, but firefighters continued to spray water on the building to prevent flare-ups.

Drouin says the cause of the fire remains unknown, but investigators from the arson squad were on the scene late this morning.

Municipal tax records show the building was constructed in 1950, though the building’s facade dates from 1891.

A 2022 real estate brochure shows the building was put on the market with an asking price of $10 million and touted as a redevelopment opportunity.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

