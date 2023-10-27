Afternoon house fire in Rutland extinguished

Send this page to someone via email

Emergency crews rushed to a house fire in Kelowna, B.C., on Friday afternoon.

The blaze occurred in Rutland, along the 500 block of Mallach Road, and involved a two-storey home.

During the height of the fire, smoke could be seen from many blocks away.

Fire Capt. Michah Volk said calls came in around 2:30 p.m. for a garage fire.

The incident, which saw four fire engines and 20 firefighters at the scene, is still under investigation.

The fire department reported no injuries, and that the fire did not spread to neighbouring properties. However, they reported that some vehicles were damaged.

It’s thought the fire spread from the garage to the house, though that has yet to be confirmed. It’s also thought that, so far, one person has been displaced by the blaze.